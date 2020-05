Workforce management platform Planday is teaming up with experts from Tenzo, YO! Sushi, Truffle Hunting, TopSource and Morso to go beyond the headlines in a new webinar to discuss ways your business can prepare for the unknown future with tangible insights you can use today.

Join this exclusive webinar, available for Institute members, from 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM BST on Wednesday 20 May 2020 for the webinar with a Q+A session afterwards.