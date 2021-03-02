Giving Hospitality the Best Chance to Thrive Again

As well as allowing businesses to make informed decisions on their recovery plans, cash flow forecasts will help to highlight whether there’s a requirement for further financial support and fiscal incentives.With questions around whether these will be addressed by the Chancellor in his Budget Statement on 3rd March, it is more important than ever for business owners to stay up to date.

PUTTING CUSTOMERS FIRST

While owners will be keen to make the most of any opportunity to drive footfall, consumers are likely to have concerns about their expo- sure to the virus for some time. Prior to reopening, the cost of COVID safeguarding for both employees and customers should therefore be factored in, alongside any promotional incentives and special offers to attract visitors.The two go hand-in-hand: communicating offers to increase footfall, whilst promoting the fact that that all necessary safe- guards have been put in place to make their premises as safe as possible.

To determine which areas to prioritise and invest in, business owners should consider running ‘what if?’ scenario-based planning sessions.With a greater number of people likely to work from home going forward, do opening times need to alter and/or menus adapt to make the most of lunchtime trade? Is the location of the business enabling it to make the most of passing trade or should a move be considered?

Owners need to take stock of what they have learned during 2020 and be prepared to adapt their businesses accordingly. For example, contingency planning will be important in case of further disruption caused by new strains of the virus. Maintaining a strong customer experience is important, and for those that find adhering to social distancing rules challenging, there may be an opportunity to adapt and innovate by considering offering takeaways, meal kits, or hampers to boost sales. Partnering up with a local delivery firm could help to optimise profits achieved by such services.

PROTECTING STAFF AND SUPPLIERS

The furlough scheme has undoubtably provided significant support for the hospitality and leisure sector.While there is hope that the Chancellor will continue the initiative into the summer, the current scheme is due to come to an end on 30 April 2021.