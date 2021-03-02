Top Tips for Integrating your Digital Marketing

There have never been so many ways to engage with your audience, and the vast majority of these are now online.With a cross-platform audience, chances are you need to be both fluent and confident in content, email, and social media to reach your audience effectively.

The marketing channels you choose to use need to help your business achieve its goals, and need to be in the same spaces as your tar- get market. Not surprisingly, they need to be working together in order to best achieve whatever goals you have.

Integrated marketing is the process of arranging your different marketing channels to work in tandem to promote your products or services, typically through a strategic campaign. Integrated marketing also works to align the primary brand message that’s being delivered through your marketing channels and assets.

CONNECTING YOUR MARKETING CHANNELS

First of all you need to look at all the marketing channels you currently use.These can be your website, SEO, social media, email marketing, advertising, offline marketing (such as print), and PR.

Now you have a list of the channels you use, ask yourselves the following questions:

Which of these channels are already working together? Not solely the channels themselves but also their strategies.

Does your marketing strategy have a section on how these channels can benefit each other and connect for maximum reach?

How about your data? Can you track your marketing channels from start to finish, and identify how each element contributes to lead generation and customer acquisition?

DISCONNECTED MARKETING

What we see pretty often is companies with numerous systems – Unbounce for landing pages, Mailchimp for emails, Hootsuite for social scheduling or various social channels with their own logins and analytics, PPC accounts on Google and Facebook, and plenty of other systems and processes in place. Often, this results in disconnected marketing.The social channels don’t necessarily follow the same strategy as the emails, content is promoted across various social channels with a mish-mash of messages, and landing pages have a different agenda again.

On top of all of this, each channel has its own analytics. So you can see traffic or follower increases, open rates and click-throughs, or conversion and form fills, but you can’t see them all together, and you can’t easily identify how many touches a particular individual has had before converting.

CONNECTING YOUR STRATEGY

Instead of having individual strategies for each channel or platform, it’s time to get connected.

Here are my tips of how to best do this:

Start with your overall business goals

Forget about things like Twitter followers, likes, traffic, and everything we usually look at in marketing. Look at what your business wants to achieve – the bottom line.What are your growth targets?