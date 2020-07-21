Glebe Farm Foods’ Offers 25,000 Free Cases Of Pureoaty To Hospitality Sector A Helping Hand

For the thousands of hospitality businesses that have been hit hard during lockdown, the latest offering from Glebe Farm Foods is likely to be a welcome relief. Created to offer a helping hand to coffee shops and cafes who are opening their doors for the first time in many weeks, this special initiative is designed to assist local business who will need the support of their local communities to get their sales back on track.

Rebecca Rayner, Director of Glebe Farm Foods appreciates how hard it will be, particularly for the independent businesses:

“As a British Business, we want to support our colleagues who are trying to re-establish their trade, and who are dealing with a whole new approach to the day to day running of their operations. As a special initiative, we are offering up to 25,000 cases of our Glebe Farm Foods PureOaty oat drink, to help cafes and coffee shops to provide the finest non-dairy coffee to their customers. There is no commitment with this offer, it’s one case of 10 litres of PureOaty per outlet, delivered direct to the door. We just want to help out as the industry tries to kick start its sales after lockdown.”

Glebe Farm Foods’ PureOaty is made from just 4 ingredients; pure, British Gluten Free Oats (from Glebe Farm in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire), water, sunflower oil and a touch of salt – that’s all. The way PureOaty is blended ensures that it stretches beautifully on the wand to create a silky microfoam that works well with most coffee roasts.

Rebecca concludes,

“We are very proud of PureOaty. It’s the perfect non-dairy choice for coffee, tea, hot chocolate and smoothies. The formulation is simple yet effective and delicious. Using British Gluten Free Oats, it’s made here on our farm, and we believe PureOaty is the best oat drink available in the UK, so put it to the test, on us!”

To apply for this offer please click here Free PureOaty Promotion