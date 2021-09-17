Golden “World” Accolade For Shepherd Neame

Share Tweet Share Email

Shepherd Neame’s 1698 has been named the Best Pale Bitter over 5.5% ABV in the World Beer Awards.

Originally brewed in 1998 to celebrate the Faversham brewery’s tercentenary, 1698 is a premium bottle-conditioned Kentish Strong Ale (6.5% ABV), available in 500ml bottles.

It boasts a robust hop character as it is thrice-hopped using Kentish Admiral and Goldings hops. The natural effervescence produced by bottle-conditioning – the interaction of yeast and brewing sugars – gives 1698 fine, Champagne-like bubbles that further enhance the aroma and flavour.

The awards were announced on Thursday (September 9), and Shepherd Neame also took two honours in the design category: its new Noughty Bear 0.5% IPA won silver for New Launch, and Bear Island East Coast Pale Ale won bronze for Can Design.

Mike Unsworth, Shepherd Neame Head Brewer, said: “These awards are a testament to our team’s passion and knowledge, and our commitment to quality. We are delighted to receive such fantastic accolades, showing once again that our beers really are world class.”