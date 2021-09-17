Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Launches Autumn Content Programme

Share Tweet Share Email

Hotel, Restaurant & Catering, which takes place on 21-23 March alongside International Food & Drink Event and IFE Manufacturing Solutions at ExCeL London, has launched a series of online content on digital platform HRC Connects.

HRC Connects launched in Spring 2021 as a resource for the event’s audience of hospitality and foodservice professionals, offering a range of content from article and reports to webinars and virtual demos in addition to the UK’s largest database and most informed list of hospitality suppliers.

The upcoming content series will cover topics including the end of furlough, the future of food and reducing food waste, plus exclusive sessions from partner organisations such as the Foodservice Equipment Association and Hospitality Jobs UK.

The platform also has a wide range of on-demand sessions and articles available, including ‘The Road to Net Zero: Future-proofing your hospitality business’, hosted by the Sustainable Restaurant Association and featuring panellists from Pizza Hut Restaurants, Sodexo, Peach Pubs, and The Culpeper Family Hospitality Group.

Users will also be able to access thought leadership such as On-Trade Consultancy’s guide to bringing customers back to the bar, hear from British Street Food’s Richard Johnson in the first in a series of deep dives into the world of street food and food markets, access reports from the likes of KAM Media and WRAP and check out interviews with leading chefs and hospitality industry figures.

Ronda Annesley, Event Manager for Hotel, Restaurant & Catering, commented: “As the world of foodservice and hospitality continues to reopen, it’s vital to stay up to date with industry trends, best practice and thought leadership.

“HRC Connects has a wide range of valuable resources available to our audience, both live and on-demand, and we’re thrilled to be able to host these important discussions and debates.”

Join the HRC Connects community and access its extensive range of content and industry suppliers at connects.hrc.co.uk.