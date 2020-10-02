Government Announces Bolton Pubs And Restaurants Can Reopen

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced Bolton’s coronavirus restrictions will be brought in line with the rest of Greater Manchester from Saturday, October 3. Venues must close from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Bolton Council has confirmed that hospitality businesses in Bolton can re-open from this Saturday – with a 10pm curfew, and table service only. Currently hospitality venues have been restricted to offering a takeaway service only since 8 September and were the first pubs and restaurants in England to be ordered to re-close their dining in facilities after the government lifted its national lockdown on July 4.

Speaking in Commons Thursday this week, Mr Hancock said Bolton would now be brought in line with the rest of Greater Manchester.

He said: “We are aligning the measures in Bolton with the rest of Greater Manchester.

“I’d like to pay tribute to David Greenhalgh, the leader of Bolton Council, for his constructive support and the Bolton MPs for all they have done in support of Bolton.

Pressure had been mounting on the government from local MPs and businesses eager to get the sector reopened. The council leader said in an interview with Manchester Evening News “I’m delighted that the government has finally listened and realised the disparity and unfairness at the way our hospitality sector in Bolton has been treated. I have done my very best to put pressure on and highlighted the inequality and damage to our economy, to jobs and to local businesses, as I know many restaurateurs and landlords who have, and this is now at a victory for fairness and common sense, and for all those businesses however lobbied and put the case”.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Bolton have been closed since September 8, with only takeaway services available. Deliveries were forbidden after the 10pm curfew, but those particular restrictions were subsequently removed.