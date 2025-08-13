Government Plans Stricter Drink-Drive Limits in Road Safety Push

Share Post Share Email

The hospitality industry faces potential changes to customer drinking patterns as the Government considers tightening drink-drive legislation across England and Wales.

Ministers are examining proposals to reduce the legal blood alcohol limit from the current 80 micrograms per 100ml to 50 micrograms, bringing England and Wales into line with Scotland’s existing standard. The move forms part of broader road safety initiatives aimed at reducing alcohol-related traffic incidents.

Government sources indicate the changes reflect Labour’s renewed focus on road safety, citing concerns over casualty figures that have plateaued in recent years. Official statistics reveal 6,310 drink-drive related casualties occurred in 2023, including 260 fatalities, representing only marginal improvement from previous years.

The proposed changes could significantly affect the hospitality sector, particularly venues relying on customers who drive to their premises.

Licensed premises in rural areas, where public transport alternatives are limited, may face particular challenges if the legislation proceeds. Many establishments have already adapted their offerings following Scotland’s limit reduction, introducing enhanced food menus and non-alcoholic alternatives.

Beyond the limit reduction, the Government is also considering adopting European safety regulations that would mandate alcohol interlock compatibility in new vehicles. These “alcolock” systems prevent engine ignition if the driver fails an integrated breathalyser test.

While initially targeting repeat offenders, the technology requirement reflects broader European Union GSR2 safety standards that could influence UK automotive regulations post-Brexit.

The timing of any legislative changes remains unclear, with implementation likely requiring extensive parliamentary process.

The proposals come as the hospitality sector continues recovery from pandemic impacts, with venue operators seeking clarity on regulatory changes that could affect customer behaviour and revenue streams.