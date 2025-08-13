Shildon Community Pub Reopens Following £340,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Royal George Tavern on Main Street in Shildon officially reopened on Friday 8th August following a transformational investment of more than £340,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The Royal George officially reopened to the community and celebrated with a fizz reception and an exciting evening of live entertainment, including a live performance from local band, Mad Manners.

Beth Finch, Operator of The Royal George Tavern, said: “Bringing our vision for the pub to life has been a really exciting process and I can’t believe how fantastic it looks! Opening night was a huge success and the feedback we’ve already received from customers has been amazing.

I’d like to thank everyone at Proper Pubs, the fantastic team here at The Royal George and of course the wonderful people of Shildon for all their ongoing support throughout this journey”.

On top of the fantastic drink’s selection, the pub will host a busy schedule of regular

Since taking over The Royal George, the operators have – and will continue to – collected food to donate to a local foodbank and have raised enough money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed. Going forward, they plan to run fundraising events for local charity, Tiny Lives Trust that supports premature and sick newborns and their families.

Nikki Greenhalgh, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It’s been great having Beth and Lee at The Royal George and I’m delighted that opening night was so enjoyable for the community!”

“On behalf of myself and the Proper Pubs team, I want to thank Beth and Lee for their incredible efforts at The Royal George so far, and I wish them the very best of luck for the future.”