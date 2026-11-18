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The government has published its revised code of practice on the fair and transparent distribution of tips, gratuities and service charges.

A government consultation ran from 19 August to 29 September and drew 36 online and 21 emailed responses, alongside meetings with business groups, unions and tronc operators.

The revised code has now been laid before Parliament and must be approved by a vote in each House. If it passes, commencement regulations will bring the code and the new legal duties into force, which the government expects to happen on Friday 1 January 2027, a date chosen to avoid the Christmas rush.

Several requests from respondents were rejected. Ministers refused calls to let employers deduct admin, processing or card fees from tips, to impose a “one size fits all” split between groups of staff, to ban the automatic addition of service charges to bills, and to move enforcement from the employment tribunal to the Fair Work Agency.

The government also said it does not expect “to introduce any further legislative provisions on tipping in the foreseeable future”, suggesting that, once the code takes effect, hospitality businesses should not anticipate further changes in this area.

Tronc distribution platform TiPJAR, says the focus now moves from whether an operator has a tipping policy to whether it can show that the policy is fair.

That Act makes worker consultation a mandatory part of writing or reviewing a tipping policy.

Policies must be reviewed at least every three years, and an anonymised summary of the consultation must be shared with staff.

The Code cautions that fixed or guaranteed allocations may be unfair, where they concentrate variability on those who do not benefit from them. It further says allocation should rest on objective factors, making fixed or guaranteed awards hard to explain transparently. Operators who wish to continue with these practices will find it very difficult, if not impossible, to justify fixed tronc allocations in a tribunal.

When one role is protected from the ups and downs of tipping, those ups and downs don’t disappear. They land on the rest of the team.

The guidance has given further clarity to operators who wish to allocate tips to workers at head offices or in central support roles. The guidance requires that tips are allocated to workers at the place the tips were collected who directly provide service. That means workers who, as part of their job, personally interact with customers or physically and personally prepare, handle, serve or otherwise provide the food, drink, hospitality or experience that the customer directly experiences.

It is very clear that government does not expect head office teams, or central support functions of any kind, to be included in tip distributions. It is hard to see how a tribunal would not conclude these practices are unfair in the context of this new guidance.

Ben Thomas, CEO at TiPJAR, says: “The Code doesn’t tell operators exactly how to share tips and it shouldn’t. Every business is different. What it does is ask that you can explain your approach using fair, objective factors like role, hours and responsibility, and your team understands it. Guaranteed amounts are much harder to explain on that basis, so operators using them should be ready for questions, from their teams and potentially from a tribunal.

“Fairness isn’t a one-off decision. It’s a process. It means listening to the whole team, not just the loudest voice, explaining the trade-offs clearly and revisiting your policy as your business changes. That’s how we’ve always believed tipping should work and we’re glad to see the rules pointing the same way.”