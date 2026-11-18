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Britain’s managed hospitality groups enter the festive season on the back of a stalled October, with like-for-like sales level with the same month last year, the latest NIQ RSM Hospitality Business Tracker shows.

The result, which follows 2.7% growth in September and ends five consecutive months of positive trading, puts added weight on Christmas and New Year as operators contend with rising costs.

The Tracker, which is produced by NIQ, powered by CGA intelligence, in association with RSM, shows marginal growth for both pub and restaurant groups last month. Pubs were ahead by only 0.4%, making October their weakest month since April, while restaurants performed slightly better with growth of 0.8%. Bar groups dropped 3.1% and the on-the-go sector was down 7.9%.

The soft figures indicate that consumers remain very cautious about their spending as household costs continue to rise. Trading was also dented by Storms Austen and Boelo, which kept people in many parts of the country at home over one weekend in mid-October.

While like-for-like performance was flat, new openings have lifted hospitality groups’ growth just above Britain’s recent rate of inflation. On a total sales basis, including from venues opened in the previous 12 months, October brought year-on-year growth of 3.7%.

The NIQ RSM Hospitality Business Tracker also indicates that trading was slightly better in London than elsewhere in Britain in October. Groups’ like-for-like sales rose by 0.7% within the M25, but they were down by 0.3% further afield.

Karl Chessell, director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA at NIQ, said: “A flat October isn’t the start to the crucial final quarter that pubs, bars and restaurants would have hoped for. There was more disappointment at the end of the month, when the Budget brought little relief on the high costs that are besieging hospitality. Hopes will now be pinned on a loosening of consumer spending in the run-up to Christmas. For groups weakened by a year of relentless challenges, it could be a make-or-break festive season.”

Saxon Moseley, head of leisure and hospitality at RSM UK, said: “Following a robust September, a slowdown in October was not unexpected. Rising inflation continues to squeeze discretionary spending, and much of the month was overshadowed by the anticipation of the Budget. Fortunately, the Chancellor’s announcements left the sector relatively unscathed; whilst hopes for a VAT reduction were dismissed, debate around the impact of Employer’s National Insurance and the NEETs crisis is gaining traction. Encouragingly, anecdotal reports point to healthy festive bookings, and with consumers still willing to spend on occasion-led experiences, the industry will be hoping October’s flat performance was merely a temporary dip rather than the start of a longer term trend.”