Greater Manchester Leads The Way In Promoting The Night-Time Economy, Says UKH

UKHospitality has welcomed the Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s blueprint for its night time economy and called for all Mayoral authorities around the UK to follow suit. This includes the appointment of Night Czars and publication of local night-time strategies, with input from businesses, to promote late-night hospitality in every region of the UK.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “It is encouraging to see the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Mayor Andy Burnham prioritise the importance of the late-night sector and work towards boosting it. Greater Manchester has a fantastic nightlife thanks, in part, to major investment by hospitality businesses. It is one of the most exciting and diverse in the country and it is great to see policy-makers understand the value the sector brings to the region.

“The blueprint for the night time economy contains some very positive measures aimed at supporting late-night venues. Not least the Agent of Change principle, the introduction of which UKHospitality has consistently lobbied for. Measures to encourage people to stay out late and facilitate their enjoyment of late-night hospitality are very positive. Support for a whole raft of measures that boost the sector, including: improving transport links, encouraging later openings and supporting industry-led schemes that keep customers feeling safe and supported on nights out are all hugely positive.

“Perhaps the most encouraging sign here is that Greater Manchester Combined Authority understands the importance of the late-night hospitality sector. We need more local authorities who “get” what we do and the early signs from Manchester are positive.

“We are therefore calling for the widespread adoption of similar policies by Mayoral authorities around the UK. We want to see widespread appointment of Night Czars in cities from Aberdeen to Brighton, following Greater Manchester’s example to support the immensely valuable late-night sector.”