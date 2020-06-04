Greene King Brings The Pub To Your Door With Expansion Of Takeaway And Delivery

Greene King is expanding its delivery and takeaway services outside of London to pubs across the UK.

Following the successful launch of takeaway, delivery and deli services from its Metropolitan Pub Company division in London, Greene King is rolling out click and collect takeaway from 40 pubs in the North West, East Anglia and East Midlands, 38 of which will also provide a delivery service through Deliveroo or Just Eat.

The pubs across the regions will start trading from Wednesday 10th June offering a range of classic pub dishes such as fish and chips and steak and ale pie. A limited range of packaged beers, wines and soft drinks will be available to purchase alongside food orders including Greene King’s Ice Breaker Pale Ale. Takeaway dishes can be ordered through the Greene King app or via phone to the pub. All pubs will operate card payment as part of new stringent health and safety guidelines.

Where possible delivery riders will collect orders from a separate entrance, while a one-way system for customers to collect orders, social distancing floor guidance and hand sanitiser at the entrances of the pub will be in place.

Speaking about the latest development Nick Mackenzie, Chief Executive, Greene King said; “We know the British public are missing the pub, so with pubs still closed for now the pub experience at home is the next best thing. Our click and collect takeaway and delivery services in London have been a huge success and customer feedback is that they love they can order for the whole household, with everyone choosing their favourite dish and not restricted to just one style of cuisine.

“Health and safety remains the guiding principle for all our decision making around offering takeaway and delivery services so that our teams feel protected at work and customers feel safe when they visit.”