Greene King Pledges “More Even Gender Split” in Senior Management Positions

Pub operator Greene King has set out its goal for a more even gender split within its senior management teams, along with its plans to work towards achieving them.

The business is working towards having women make up 50% of its senior management roles by 2030, an ambition set by Greene King’s executive board, which forms part of its wider diversity and inclusion strategy and is supported by Greene Sky, its women’s focused employee-led inclusion group.

Greene Sky said its ambition is to “help more women shape the future of the business and is composed of women and allies across all levels of the company”. As well as advising on current issues faced by team members, its role is to encourage female empowerment and inclusion across all of Greene King. On the back of initiatives already in place, including reverse mentoring, female mentoring and inclusive leadership training, and the introduction of a new maternity policy, Greene King is now committing to further action. It said more programmes are underway which will focus on developing and nurturing existing talent to aid better succession planning, as well as introducing inclusive hiring training aimed at driving more women into its recruitment pipeline.

Clair Preston-Beer, managing director for Greene King pubs and Greene Sky’s executive board sponsor, said:

“We recognise that we’re on a journey to everyday inclusion, where all our people are embraced and valued for who they are so that they can reach their full potential and thrive. This pledge is the first step in the right direction to working towards delivering greater gender parity and our ambition to have 50% of senior management roles filled by women by 2030. With our ongoing inclusion activity, developing existing and attracting new talent, along with further policy improvements, I believe we have solid plans in place to make change become a reality.

Although International Women’s Day is a great opportunity to highlight the fantastic female success stories within Greene King, supporting and developing women is a constant, ongoing focus for us.”