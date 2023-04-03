Greene King Pub Partners Appoints New Managing Director

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners has today announced the appointment of Dan Robinson as Managing Director.

Robinson will officially start his new role this week (week commencing April 3rd) and will hold overall responsibility for the Pub Partners business unit within Greene King. He will report into Wayne Shurvinton, the previous Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, who has moved into the role of Partnerships and Ventures Managing Director following a realignment of Greene King’s divisional structure.

A Greene King employee since 2016, Robinson previously held the position of Asset Optimisation Director for Greene King for the last two years. Prior to this, he held roles as interim Managing Director of Greene King Local Pubs and Central Operations Director across Greene King’s managed pubs.

Prior to Greene King, Robinson held operational roles in Spirit Pub Company, Punch and Scottish & Newcastle. His career started at Allied Domecq as a Graduate Trainee, giving him over 25 years’ experience in the pub sector.

Dan Robinson, newly appointed Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“It is a real privilege to be appointed Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners. Having worked in operational and leadership roles across the Greene King business over the last seven years, I have long been an admirer of the team and the brilliant Partners we work with. I cannot wait to get started and help our Partners continue to grow their pub businesses with the support of our great team.”

Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director, Partnerships & Ventures at Greene King, said:

“I am delighted with the appointment of Dan as Managing Director of Pub Partners. With his years of experience in the pub trade Dan understands Pub Partners well and I am excited to see him take the business forward building on the great work that the team has already delivered.”