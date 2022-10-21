Greene King Pub Partners Invests £200,000 in App to Strengthen Collaboration with Licensees

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has invested £200,000 in an app to enhance collaboration with its Partners.

The “Pub Comms App” will be used by Greene King Pub Partners’ operations team as a central platform to access helpful materials and resources and easily share them with licensees.

Through the app, a Business Development Manager (BDM) can access data and insight including beer volume, line cleaning performance and local demographics in one place – as well as Greene King Pub Partners’ ‘Pub Power’ toolkit, which features best practice and guidance – and share it with Partners.

The app features email functionality, meaning Business Development Managers can then send this information to their Partners through the app itself, which will then automatically be recorded in compliance with the Pubs Code.

One of the main benefits of the new app will be enriched meetings between BDMs and Partners.

BDMs will be able to gather data and insights about a Partners business ahead of a meeting via the app and share them with their Partner prior to the meeting to steer discussions.

Post-meeting, a BDM can then share relev

ant resources and guidance via the app with a Partner, giving them a clear set of next steps to take with supporting materials to guide them.



Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“We’ve invested £200,000 in our Pub Comms App because we believe it will facilitate better collaboration between us and our Partners. The app equips our operations team with more resources and an easier way to share them with our Partners, which in turn enriches meetings between our BDMs and Partners and ultimately leads to a better partnership all round.”