Greene King Pub Partners Reaches 30 Hive Pubs with £400,000 Investment

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has reached another milestone with the opening of its 30th Hive Pub.

The Essex Skipper, located in Frinton, Essex, has undergone a £400,000 transformation to become the latest addition to the Hive Pubs portfolio.

It will be run by franchisees the Clarke family, consisting of Peter, his daughter Louise and his granddaughter Rosie Clarke. The family has strong links to the local area and experience of running pubs.

As a Hive Pub, The Essex Skipper will provide a great value, great quality food offer and excellent drinks range. It will also offer a lively atmosphere, with events such as live sport, quizzes and music gigs taking place regularly.

The pub is located just half a mile from the beach and seaside amenities of Frinton, making it a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.

As with all Hive Pubs, sport is a key part of the offering and the pub will feature Sky Sports and BT Sport subscriptions to show all the major events.

The menu at The Essex Skipper will feature pub classics curated by the food team at Greene King, paired with delicious desserts. The pub will also serve a wide range of drinks including standard and premium lagers, ciders, stouts, ales, spirits, wines, soft drinks and alcohol-free options.

A Hive Pubs franchise agreement offers licensees a ready-to-trade pub within a proven branded concept for just £5,000 ingoing cost. Franchisees can expect a minimum guaranteed income of £20,000 and they also get a percentage of food and drink sales. On top of this, they get a share of the profits in their pub and can earn a bonus as well.

Peter, Louise and Rosie, franchisees of the Essex Skipper, said:

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Hive Pubs team as franchisees of The Essex Skipper. Thanks to the full support and investment of Greene King, we’ll provide Frinton with a great pub for the local community.”

Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director, Partnerships & Ventures at Greene King said:

“Reaching 30 Hive Pub openings is another huge milestone for us. I am really excited for both the future of the Essex Skipper and the continued rollout of Hive Pubs in 2023.”