Greene King Signs Up To Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Greene King, the UK’s has announced that its managed pubs will support the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, due to launch nationwide next month.

All Greene King managed brands will participate in the scheme, which offers 50% off food and soft drinks up to the value of £10 per person. The discount will be valid Monday to Wednesday throughout August.

Over 1,200 pubs across the country will offer the discount to customers, available to redeem against a range of dishes, including pub classics such as burgers and fish & chips.

A spokesperson for Greene King, said: “We welcome the introduction of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme and we hope that it will be a great encouragement for customers to support the nation’s pubs.

“Our pubs are at the heart of their communities and through this discount we hope that it will broaden the opportunity for locals to enjoy a long overdue and well-deserved meal with their loved ones.”