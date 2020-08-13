, Greene King Supports Apprentices As A Level Results Released

Greene King is encouraging young people to apply for apprenticeships as they receive their A Level results this week. Since 2011, Greene King has supported over 12,500 apprentices through its award-winning apprenticeship programme and currently has 150 live vacancies, with plans to increase that number over the coming weeks.

Apprenticeships can provide an alternative route for school leavers who may not want to go to university and can lead to rewarding and fulfilling careers. Greene King’s apprenticeships support the development of their next generation of managers, with apprenticeship programmes which run from Level 2 to Level 7, which is post-graduate degree level. 43% of apprentice vacancies at Greene King were filled by 16-18 year olds in 2019-2020, an increase of 3% on the previous year, demonstrating the growing popularity of apprenticeships as an option for young people. Greene King offers apprenticeships across the country – 97% of pubs run or have run apprenticeship programmes – with opportunities in everything from front of house and kitchen roles all the way up to management and supervisory levels.

Jasmine Studholme, 23, general manager of the Greene King Fox & Hounds pub in Peterborough, is testament to the opportunities an apprenticeship can provide. Since beginning her career in the hospitality industry at the age of 15, Jasmine has completed three apprenticeships through Greene King, culminating in the Level 5 Operations Manager apprenticeship which she began in May this year. She was the youngest licensee at Greene King when she received her personal licensee certificate on her 18th birthday and now manages her own pub.

Greene King has worked to dispel misconceptions around hospitality as a career option for young people. Through its own apprenticeship programme, its partnerships with The Prince’s Trust, Novus and Only a Pavement Away, Greene King is encouraging young people to upskill and discover the opportunities available in the hospitality industry.

Graham Briggs, Head of Apprenticeships and Employability Programmes at Greene King, said: “We wish the best of luck to all those receiving their A Level results this week. We know that university might not be the right path for everyone, but an apprenticeship can provide an alternative route and be the start of a rewarding and fulfilling career. Our apprenticeship programme enables young people to earn while they learn, offering the best of both worlds. With a particularly challenging jobs market at the moment, we are pleased that we can continue providing roles to young people at the start of their careers.

“Apprenticeships play a hugely important role in social mobility, and we are continuing to invest in our programme so we can provide more opportunities and quality training for young people entering the hospitality industry. We look forward to welcoming more new team members and offering them an exciting and rewarding career with us.”