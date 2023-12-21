Greene King Supports Brand New Macmillan Initiative

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King is strengthening its resolve to help even more people living with cancer as it announces it will be supporting a new Macmillan initiative with the aim of reaching people across diverse communities with poorer cancer outcomes.

Greene King and Macmillan Cancer Support are committed to driving greater equity, inclusion and diversity and so over the next three years Greene King will be helping to fund the new programme that will be rolled out in local communities across the UK.

Macmillan’s new initiative aims to promote the understanding of and access to cancer support services for under-served groups. The project will work in areas of economic deprivation and with ethnically diverse communities and a proportion of the funds raised by Greene King team members and customers will directly support the initiative.

Assad Malic, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at Greene King, said: “In 2021 in our Calling Time on Racism manifesto we committed to work alongside Macmillan Cancer Support to support projects directly linked to cancer care for people from ethnically diverse communities.

“This new initiative has incredible potential to reach even more people living with cancer and we wholeheartedly support this programme to enhance inclusive cancer care. This initiative is in its early stages and we hope that through its development more people living with cancer from many different communities will be supported.”

Julian Backhouse, Implementation Lead for the initiative at Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “We are really looking forward to having Greene King on this journey with us as we aim to make cancer care services more accessible across communities, breaking down barriers and in turn enabling earlier diagnosis and treatment.

“We rely almost entirely on donations and so this additional support from Greene King is hugely appreciated. Greene King and Macmillan have shared views on creating inclusive cultures at the heart of every community and we will be working closely together over the next three years with the aim of being there for even more people who need us.”

Greene King has been fundraising for its charity partner Macmillan for over 10 years and raised £16million to date helping the charity continue to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer.

