Greene King’s Fundraising Soars as Area Manager Skydives 10,000ft for Macmillan Cancer Support

Share Tweet Share Email

A daredevil pub business development manager is flying high after her area raised over £20,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in 2021 with her first (and last) sky dive raising £1,200 towards the grand total.

Nicola McGuinness, who is responsible for Greene King’s Premium, Urban and Venture pubs in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, Dumfries and surrounding areas, has just completed her sky dive which rounded off the division’s 2021 fundraising.

Speaking after her jump in Auchterarder, she said: “I have never been skydiving before and nor will I ever again! It was a 7,000ft freefall then parachute down to the ground. It challenged me well outside my comfort zone but I felt I had to up my game to encourage people to part with their cash for me. I will never forget the experience. My team really rallied to raise as much money as we could this year and it has been an epic result.”

The 10,000ft sky dive took just five minutes and brings to an end an incredible year-long series of fundraising activities and, despite many months of Covid closures and restrictions to pub trading, Nicola’s area still raised over £20,000 for Macmillan.

Throughout 2021, Nicola’s pubs’ managers and teams held a host of events and activities including a Glasgow to Edinburgh cycle ride, a 1,083-miles Land’s End to John O’ Groats virtual walk, charity football matches, Brave the Shave, cake sales, raffles, charity nights and charity music days.

Greene King, the country’s leading pub company and brewer, has been raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support since 2012 and has raised over £10million to date.