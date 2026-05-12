Greene King’s Tub2Pub Collects Record Number Of Tubs For Sixth Consecutive Year Thanks To Huge Public Support

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Greene King has announced that its ever-popular Tub2Pub community recycling initiative has collected a record number of tubs in 2026.

This year’s campaign saw almost 295,000 plastic sweet and biscuit tubs dropped off at Greene King pubs, diverting them from landfill and raising funds for its charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support. This represents an increase of over 20% on the number of tubs collected in 2025.

The sale of the 33.74 tonnes of recycled plastic means a £10,122 donation for Macmillan.

Greene King runs Tub2Pub in January and February, as these confectionary tubs are popular purchases over the festive season and not all domestic kerbside recycling collections will accept the polypropylene plastic. Greene King takes the tubs to a specialist recycling company, and money raised from the sale of the recycled plastic is donated to Macmillan.

Since its launch in 2021, Tub2Pub has collected 88,435kg of plastic – which is around 769,000 tubs – raising £45,369 for Macmillan.

Kat Harper, Greene King’s director of sustainability said: “Tub2Pub has been an amazing success once again this year! Thank you to the thousands of people who collected and dropped off their tubs at our pubs. The individual actions of our customers and pub communities cumulatively have a huge positive impact – both on the environment and for charity. The festive treats tubs which could potentially end up in landfill are instead taken to our pubs for recycling and as a result Tub2Pub raises thousands of pounds to help people living with cancer. This is a great example of community action at its best, with the pub and people at the heart of it.”

George Michell, Senior Corporate Partnership Development Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “It’s fantastic to see Tub2Pub go from strength to strength with a record number of tubs collected this year. The initiative shows how community action can make a real difference, not only to the environment, but by raising vital funds to support people living with cancer. We’re incredibly grateful to Greene King and everyone who donated their tubs this year. Together, you’re helping Macmillan provide life-changing support to people living with cancer, whoever and wherever they are.”