Gwynedd Pub Diversifies with Community Garden to Support Local Residents

The Tafarn y Plu, which is also known at the Feathers Inn, in Llanystumdwy, Gwynedd in North Wales, has diversified its pub’s offer by extending its community garden and allotment to help local residents get together and to help combat loneliness and isolation.

Expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub was provided to help with the purchase of raised beds, the creation of a sensory garden and improved pathways to make the garden more accessible. Volunteers from the village gave over 70 hours of their time to help develop the community garden and get it ready for spring.

There are now also opportunities for more volunteers, including those with mobility issues, to be involved in the upkeep of the garden. There are also plans this spring to get the garden’s sensory and wellbeing area ready, which is located near a former Chapel on the site. There are also exciting plans for the local primary school to help with some of the raised beds to educate and show local children how to grow their own food.

The pub is located in former Prime Minister David Lloyd George’s home village of Llanystumdwy. It was purchased by members of the local community in 2019 who set up a community benefit society called Menter y Plu.

This is the second pub to be supported in diversifying its services as part of a new two-year programme for Wales from Pub is The Hub in partnership with The Prince’s Countryside Fund. Pub is The Hub, the not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services, is supporting projects in rural areas across Wales after receiving a grant of £25,000 from The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

Publican Siôn Jones said: “This community garden will give local people the chance to grow their own food in a safe and friendly environment. The raised beds, along with the new accessible pathway, means the project can include everyone from older people with mobility issues, to the disabled to young children.

He adds: “We also have plans for a self-service garden hut, where people can leave a donation and purchase fresh food grown in the garden. The contact offered by gardening in an allotment environment will be a great help to combat social isolation in this rural area.”

Wales Regional Advisor for Pub is The Hub Malcolm Harrison said: “This community garden will be an ideal place for people of all ages to get together and socialise.

“This pub is the hub of its local community that is helping people form friendships and connections in a healthy, outdoor environment. We are continuing to help pubs in Wales to diversify to help their local communities whether that is projects such as community gardens, village stores or cafés.”