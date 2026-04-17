Half Moon Putney Reopens Following Full Refurbishment

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The Half Moon in Putney has reopened its doors following a comprehensive refurbishment that has introduced a new first-floor dining space and a redesigned beer garden, while retaining the southwest London venue’s long-standing identity as one of the capital’s most celebrated live music pubs.

The pub, which has operated as a live music venue since 1963, has previously hosted acts including The Rolling Stones, Kate Bush and Ed Sheeran, and continues to programme nine shows a week. The refurbishment has been carried out with the venue’s musical heritage as a central design reference point, with the ground floor bar featuring exposed brickwork, stripped timber and worn leather seating alongside framed instruments, album artwork and neon signage.

The Music Room, the venue’s dedicated performance space, retains its black-and-white diamond flooring and music-themed detailing, with the stage now framed by a new red velvet curtain. A cinema-style overbar has been introduced as part of the updated fit-out.

The most significant change to the venue is the conversion of the first floor into a dedicated dining and events space. Previously underutilised, the upper level has been fitted with a bar featuring reclaimed artwork and antique mirrors, alongside a new rooftop terrace with a retractable roof and indoor-outdoor seating. The space is available for private hire in addition to general use.

A new food menu has been introduced across the venue, centred on Deep South Americana-influenced sharing plates. Offerings include BBQ platters, buffalo wings, surf and turf boards and popcorn chicken alongside pub classics, plant-based options and Sunday roasts.

The drinks range features craft lines including DEYA’s Steady Rolling Man IPA and beers from South London independent Gipsy Hill Brewery, as well as fruit lager from Jubel.

The pub’s events programme remains a core part of the operation. Monday night New Moon sessions continue to platform emerging artists, with alumni including Cat Burns, Jalen Ngonda and Sophie & The Giants. Monthly comedy nights, weekly quizzes, garden parties and matchday screenings are also part of the regular calendar, with further headline acts to be announced through the venue’s website.