Hall & Woodhouse Named Pub industry’s Corporate Community Hero

Hall & Woodhouse (H&W) has been nationally recognised as PubAid’s 2022 Corporate Community Hero Award winner. The award was presented yesterday evening at the annual dinner of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, attended by around 200 guests including MPs, brewers and pub operators.

The award is presented to one pub company a year to champion those that go above and beyond to support charities and good causes within their local communities. H&W has been awarded this year’s accolade to acknowledge the business’ vast amount of charity work that stretches across its trading area in the south of England.

PubAid Co-Founder, Des O’Flanagan explained: “Hall & Woodhouse is a worthy winner of this year’s Corporate Community Hero Award. When considering who should win this accolade, we look for charity and community support that is consistent, involves the whole company and delivers a significant level of help to worthy causes. Hall & Woodhouse delivers on all these criteria in spades!

“Their fundraising and community support has several strands. We were particularly impressed by their Community Chest, which has now awarded £700,000 to 860 community organisations and strengthens the links between Hall & Woodhouse pubs and their local communities. Equally, we applaud their ambition to raise £1million per year by 2027 and wish them luck in achieving it.”

Anthony Woodhouse, Chairman of Hall & Woodhouse, said: “It was a privilege to come together with the whole industry earlier this week to celebrate charitable giving after the award’s two-year break due to the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be recognised by PubAid for our commitment to our local communities. Our company purpose is to make people’s day and enrich our communities from generation to generation. Our charitable activities are core to this purpose, and we are well on our way to achieving our ambitious target of raising £1million each year by our 250th birthday in 2027.

“To be able to raise such a phenomenal amount of money requires a team effort and this is one of the many things that I am so proud of. The way that we all come together across the business with the shared ambition of enriching our communities, striving to do more and raise more each year, is truly inspiring.”

PubAid is a working party created in 2009 to promote UK pubs as a force for good in their communities and includes a number of senior figures from the pub world, who help spread these positive messages about pubs’ vital role.