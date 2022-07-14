Just Eat Launches Financial Support Package to Aid Small Businesses with Inflationary Pressures

Share Tweet Share Email

Just Eat has today announced the launch of a £1 million financial support package for its small, independent Restaurant Partners, designed to help businesses as they navigate rising inflation. The package, named “Just Eat’s Inflation Support Package”, is now available for eligible independent Restaurant Partners across the UK.

Inflation and continuing food shortages are further contributing to increasingly challenging economic conditions for small independent food businesses to operate in, especially as Brits tighten their purse strings.

The £1 million fund includes a consolidated package of measures offering marketing and financial support for its Restaurant Partners to access. The package can be used for additional advertising, to help boost orders or to provide financial support on the Just Eat platform.

Andrew Kenny, UK Managing Director at Just Eat, said: “Just Eat is only successful if our Restaurant Partners are successful. Our Restaurant Partners are facing an increasingly tough economic climate – Brexit has reduced the supply of staff and delivery drivers, multiple Covid lockdowns forced the closure of dine-in businesses, and inflation has now put upward pressure on prices, as well as on customers’ wallets. Supporting our independent Restaurant Partners is a key priority for us. We hope that this financial package will provide them with the support they need during what is a challenging time for them to operate.”

Jakob Pethick, Chief Commercial Officer at YouLend adds: “Supporting businesses through uncertain times is core to YouLend’s mission. Flexible financing can help restaurants stabilise their cash flow, freeing up time to focus on the challenges and opportunities ahead. We are therefore pleased to partner with Just Eat to support their Restaurant Partners.”