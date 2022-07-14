Cross Sector Hospitality Colleagues Embark on Tough Mudder Challenge to Raise Money for Two Industry Charities

Share Tweet Share Email

A team of energetic hospitality colleagues have come together, to take part in a challenging Tough Mudder assault course to raise money for, Hospitality Action and The Care Workers Charity.

The event, which takes place in South London on Saturday 24th September 2022 will raise vital funds for two industry charities who have given so much support to those working in the industry during the pandemic and continue to do so now.

Well-known names have signed up to the team including Neel Radia, immediate past chair of the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) and Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality, Christopher Dean from Procurement for Care, Sophie Murray and Stuart Keown from Signature Senior Lifestyle, Emma Dean from Principle Care Homes, Oliver Stockdale from NYX London and Matt Nicholas from Cleverchefs.

Neel Radia who is leading the team says: “The idea came from a harmless conversation between friends. We wanted to do a challenge, that took us out of our comfort zones, whilst supporting two charities that do so much in our industry. We are all so nervous, and training has already started, for what will be an incredible experience, once we have complete”.

Giuliana Vittiglio, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, Hospitality Action says: “The past few years have been incredibly tough for UK hospitality workers and as the cost-of-living crisis worsens we continue to experience a high demand for our support. We are grateful to the team for undertaking this gruelling challenge in our honour, and in turn raising funds for all those undertaking their own personal challenges’”

Throughout 2020 and 2021, The Care Workers’ Charity supported thousands of care workers through the toughest of times processing 1214 crisis grants, 3865 covid-19 grants and over 100 funeral grants amounting to £3,061,619.00 in support for those who support others day in day out with little support themselves.

On top of the financial support, The Care Workers’ Charity realised the need for emotional support too and joined forces with Red Umbrella who provide bespoke mental health support and have put 68 care workers/managers through Mental Health First Aid training and provided 100 hours of mental health support/therapy with qualified therapists.

The Tough Mudder team, Hospitality Action and The Care Workers Charity would be very grateful for any support industry colleagues can give to help raise as much money as possible.

To sponsor please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/toughmudder2022