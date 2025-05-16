Have Your Say in Hospitality Action’s 2025 Mental Health & Wellbeing Survey

Share Post Share Email

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, UK charity Hospitality Action has launched its annual Taking The Temperature Mental Health & Wellbeing survey – the industry’s definitive benchmarking tool for understanding mental health and wellbeing in hospitality.

With helpline calls and financial assistance requests at an all-time high, the survey provides critical insights to build a clearer picture of the evolving challenges faced by hospitality workers. Understanding the industry’s mental health and wellbeing has never been more critical, so your input really matters.

The survey, in association with Agilysys, is open until 9 June and is completely confidential. It only takes a few minutes, and your answers will directly shape future support and services for businesses to better help their teams.

As a thank you, participants will receive a copy of the final report with the assurance that email addresses will never be linked to individual responses.

Please complete the survey here.