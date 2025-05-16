Step Behind Some of Britain’s Most Interesting Bars with the New Vodcast from HEINEKEN SmartDispense®

Share Post Share Email

Ever felt like the only one who truly understands the graft behind running a pub? You’re not alone — and now there’s a vodcast series that lifts the lid on the realities of being a publican today and how to succeed under increasingly tough trading conditions.

Three Landlords Walk into a Bar, hosted by publican and former model Jodie Kidd and Channel 4’s First Dates barman and landlord in his own right, Merlin Griffiths, sets out to better understand why ‘the local’ is such a cornerstone of British communities.

The series launches off the back of research that demonstrates just how important pubs and landlords are to Brits with 98% of people seeing the pub as the heart of their communities and three quarters (75%) classing the landlord of their local as a mate.



Whether you’re looking to pour a better pint, discover game-changing tech like HEINEKEN SmartDispense®, or just feel seen in your day-to-day, this vodcast is for you.

WHY WATCH?

GAIN WISDOM FROM THE BEST

Hear directly from exceptional landlords revealing the insights and strategies that drive their success.

IGNITE YOUR DRIVE

Witness inspiring stories of pubs thriving through harsh conditions, powered by community spirit and bold innovation.

ELEVATE YOUR OPERATION

Discover actionable techniques to boost efficiency and master the art of the perfect pint.

Further episodes will spotlight operators including:

• The team behind Liverpool’s world-famous Cavern Club

• The landlord of The White Lion in Stockport — one of Britain’s oldest and most haunted pubs

• The founder of The Prince of Peckham, one of London’s most inclusive community hubs.

• The brains behind the tech revolution happening behind the bar of Scotland’s Atlas Hotels