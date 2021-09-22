Hawthorn Announces Chasing The Stigma As New Corporate Charity Partner

Share Tweet Share Email

Hawthorn, the Community Pub Company, has announced a partnership with Chasing the Stigma, a national mental health charity, to provide local communities access to mental health support throughout its pubs.

The new partnership will further strengthen Hawthorn’s people-first culture, and deliver against its aim to enrich the lives and support the people who work, drink and live near its community pubs.

Chasing the Stigma was established in 2017 to normalise mental health, eradicate stigma and enable everyone in the country to be able to access clear pathways to mental health care. As such, Hawthorn’s Operators and Pub Partners will have the opportunity to train to become Ambassadors of Hope, ensuring mental health awareness and care is integrated within pubs. By learning how to effectively talk about mental health and illness, and learn what to do in a mental health emergency, Operators and Pub Partners can continue to play an important role in their communities, and if sought, provide support to pubgoers who may be less likely to speak up about the need for help.

17 members of the Hawthorn team and friends, raised money for the charity by cycling the 170-mile Way of the Roses route from 2nd – 4th September. So far, Hawthorn has raised over £16,000.

Jennie Tucker, Head of Marketing for Hawthorn, said: “The mental health of our friends, family, Partners and Operators has never been more important than it is now. A good pub landlord should be a friend, a confidant, and a shoulder to cry on, so we’re proud that our Partners and Operators will create an environment of understanding through this partnership with Chasing the Stigma. With several initiatives and training made available to them, our Partners and Operators will have the opportunity to become Ambassadors for Hope, giving them the ability to provide much-needed support for people in their community and help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Jake Mills, CEO for Chasing the Stigma, added: “Community pubs bring a wide variety of people together, no matter what the occasion, and partnering with Hawthorn is a fantastic opportunity to help more people across the UK.

“With this partnership, we are continuing to remove the stigma surrounding mental health and raise awareness so everyone knows there is always hope, no matter what. We look forward to working together with Hawthorn to normalise and humanise mental health in all of the communities it serves, right across the country.”

Members of the Hawthorn community will also take part in its ‘Time to Talk’ initiative over the next few weeks to talk and spread awareness of suicide prevention. Hawthorn will be sending members ‘Time Out’ packs as well as a hosting informative panels and group sessions to openly discuss mental health. Additionally, Hawthorn will release a limited-edition charity brew, Hub of Hops, to help raise funds for Chasing the Stigma. The ale will launch during Cask Ale Week, which starts on 23rd September, and be available in selected pubs.