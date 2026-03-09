Heartwood Collection Announces £1.5m Investment Across Five Pubs

Share Post Share Email

Heartwood Collection has announced plans to invest more than £1.5 million in the refurbishment of five of its existing pubs by June 2026.

The significant investment will see much-loved sites in Reigate, Chobham, Upminster, Thame and Weybridge transformed, as the Group continues its ambitious expansion while reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the exceptional standards, charm and character that define Heartwood. Further pub refurbishments will be announced in due course.

The pubs will see a temporary closure to allow for extensive renovations. Refurbishments will include reimagined gardens with brand-new furniture, refreshed décor, updated signage, beautiful soft furnishings, enhanced landscaping and thoughtful planting schemes.

These enhancements are designed to breathe new life into the pubs, ensuring they remain cherished community hubs for generations to come.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Heartwood’s new “Reasons to Visit”

campaign, designed to give guests even more incentives to visit their local pub throughout the week. From steak nights and quiz evenings to games nights and seasonal events, guests will soon be able to enjoy an expanded calendar of experiences in refreshed surroundings.

Refurbishment Schedule:

The Black Horse, Reigate

Closes: 2 March 2026

Reopens: 3 June 2026

The Sun Inn, Chobham

Closes: 13 April 2026

Reopens: 29 April 2026

The Jobber’s Rest, Upminster

Closes: 13 April 2026

Reopens: 13 May 2026

The Queen’s Head, Weybridge

Closes: 16 March 2026

Reopens: 1 April 2026

The Black Horse, Thame

Closes: 11 May 2026

Reopens: 28 May 2026

While each site will retain its individual character and heritage features, guests can expect elevated interiors and gardens in Heartwood’s signature quirky style, paired with their usual warm and welcoming atmosphere. On reopening, guests can continue to enjoy seasonally changing, ethically sourced menus, proudly aligned with Heartwood’s three-star Sustainable Restaurant Association rating.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said:“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the communities we serve. As we continue to grow, it’s equally important that we reinvest in our existing pubs to ensure they look beautiful, feel welcoming and continue delivering the high-quality food and hospitality our guests expect. We’re excited to unveil these refreshed spaces and to welcome guests back through the doors very soon.”