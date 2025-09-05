Heartwood Collection Launches New Loyalty Scheme “Treats”

Share Post Share Email

With guest retention becoming increasingly essential to pub and bar businesses, pub & brasserie company has released a brand-new loyalty app.

Heartwood Inns today announced the launch of its new guest loyalty app, ‘Treats’ following a successful trial. The app is designed to thank and reward guests for their continued support, offering a range of exclusive benefits, from complimentary drinks and dishes to VIP status with year-long discounts.

Available now on both the Apple and Google Play App stores, ‘Treats’ offers a simple, point-free rewards system. Guests earn a “Treat” for every visit where they spend £25 or more in a day. As guests collect these Treats, they unlock a tiered system of rewards.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said: “We are incredibly excited to introduce Treats, our way of giving back to the loyal community that supports us. We wanted to create a loyalty program that is easy to use, generous and delivers the experience that our guests have come to expect when they visit a Heartwood Inn. It’s about making every visit a little more special and rewarding every visit they make with us.”

A limited number of Heartwood Inns participated in the initial rollout with thousands signing up in the two week trial period with the remaining sites joining the scheme on the 1st September.

Sister brand, Brasserie Blanc will be launching a parallel loyalty scheme on the 1st October, replacing its previous loyalty program which was closed in 2023.