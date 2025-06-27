Heartwood Inns’ Launches Sixth Pub With Rooms

Share Post Share Email

Award-winning Heartwood Inns has launched The Ragged Robin in Godalming, marking its sixth pub with rooms as it continues to expand toward its goal of offering over 400 rooms by 2027.

Previously operating as The Manor Inn under the Beefeater and Premier Inn brands, the pub has been renamed The Ragged Robin—a tribute to the diverse flora and fauna found in the surrounding meadows.

Situated on the outskirts of the historic market town of Godalming, Surrey, and backing onto the River Wey, The Ragged Robin has undergone a thoughtful multi-million pound refurbishment, blending Heartwood’s signature warm and welcoming style throughout the space.

The bar exudes charm, featuring cosy nooks, inviting fireplaces, and intimate spaces where guests can enjoy Heartwood’s thoughtfully curated drinks selection—including local brews from Surrey Hills and Hogs Back breweries.

The dining area has been expanded with the addition of a bright and airy garden room that overlooks a newly landscaped garden. With 213 indoor seats, the bar and dining spaces are designed to suit every occasion. The Ragged Robin also serves a seasonally changing menu crafted in line with Heartwood’s prestigious three-star rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association—the highest accolade available.

Outside, the expansive garden has been beautifully landscaped, featuring a new terrace and pergolas that make the most of the scenic views of the river and surrounding meadows. The garden accommodates an additional 124 covers and includes its own dedicated bar. Guests can also arrive by water, thanks to a private mooring that offers direct access from the River Wey.

The Ragged Robin features 19 boutique bedrooms, all extensively refurbished. Accommodation options range from cosy ‘Snugs’ to indulgent ‘Really Fancy’ rooms, some of which include free-standing baths. Each stay includes Heartwood’s signature touches—rainfall showers, Roberts radios, Bramley toiletries, Illy coffee machines, and more. With family-friendly rooms, dog-welcoming spaces, and even a dog shower, the pub is perfectly positioned for guests exploring Godalming, Guildford, and the nearby Surrey Hills.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said:

“We are delighted to be opening The Ragged Robin and to have brought this beautiful building back to life. We have been huge admirers of Godalming for many years and to have this beautiful ‘pub with rooms’ now open is incredibly satisfying.”