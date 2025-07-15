Heartwood Inns Opens The George & Dragon in Marlow, its Seventh Pub with Rooms

Share Post Share Email

Award winning Heartwood Inns has today opened the doors to The George & Dragon in Marlow, marking its seventh pub with rooms and a significant step towards the group’s ambitious target of over 400 rooms by December 2026.

An iconic pub on Marlow’s bustling high street, The George & Dragon has undergone a multi-million-pound refurbishment. The sensitive renovation carefully preserves the building’s listed features while introducing Heartwood’s signature warm, quirky style, with thoughtful nods to the local area throughout.

The newly refurbished bar and dining rooms offer a welcoming, relaxed space with 200 seats. Guests can enjoy a seasonally changing menu, created in line with Heartwood’s Three Star rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association — the highest possible recognition for sustainability. The carefully curated drinks list includes local beers from local brewery, Rebellion, served on tap.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said:

“We are delighted to be opening The George & Dragon, our 32nd Heartwood Inn and seventh pub with rooms in 16 months. It is an iconic pub in a beautiful town that we have been tracking for several years. To finally see it brought to life is a proud moment for the whole Heartwood team.”