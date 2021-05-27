Heineken Launches Pub Of The Future Trend Report

Share Tweet Share Email

HEINEKEN has launched a brand new trend report, Pub of the Future, a free resource available for operators to download. The industry insight report explores the evolution of the hospitality experience and the trends shaping the industry, post-lockdown and in future years to come.

The past year has seen the creation of brand-new trends, as well as the acceleration of pre-existing ones – Pub of the Future provides information, insights and examples to help operators identify the areas for growth and development in their businesses.

The report will cover three key areas, set to impact the pub experience of the future:

Sustainable Hygiene in Hospitality

The pandemic has accelerated innovations in sustainable cleaning and hygiene. This chapter discusses where operators should invest in solutions, both for the year ahead and planning for future developments such as in touchless technology and digital displays.

Smart-Tech Insights

Here, the report explores the developments in data analysis and consumer insights. It looks at how the rise of Order and Pay apps will give way to new models of service in hospitality, making use of artificial technology to increase efficiency, save time and reduce costs.

Consumer Connections

This chapter studies the accelerated growth of digital entertainment and its integration with the physical pub space. Insights map the evolution of trends such as virtual reality and gamification in pubs, which are increasing in popularity and becoming fully integrated with hospitality businesses.

The Pub of the Future report is informed by the expertise of leading technology researcher, Elena Corchero and advice from on trade operators, suppliers, independent experts and HEINEKEN specialists.

The future of pub and bar technology has been a key area of focus for HEINEKEN UK. Since its launch in 2013, HEINEKEN SmartDispenseTM draught technology has revolutionised the way draught beer and cider is stored and served in pubs and bars across the UK. Connecting dispense technology with service and insights needed to improve quality, reduce waste and save time, it’s an award-winning total business solution for operators.

To discover the trends shaping the hospitality industry, prepare for success and stay one step ahead of the competition, download a FREE copy of HEINEKEN’s Pub of the Future report here – https://smartdispense.heineken.co.uk/smart-insights/