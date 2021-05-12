Heineken To Giveaway Twelve Smartdispense Tm Systems For Free

Share Tweet Share Email

HEINEKEN is giving new and existing operators the chance to win one of twelve FREE SmartDispenseTM installations this year, inclusive of three years free services and line cleaning

Winners will also receive free additional benefits including Hello Beer staff training and access to HEINEKEN Buying Club, worth an extra £5,000 per year[1]

The competition will run from May 2021, with one entry valid for every monthly draw, with a new winner announced each month for the next 12 months

Launching this month, HEINEKEN is giving new and existing operators the chance to serve better and more sustainably, by winning with SmartDispenseTM. The giveaway will see 12 lucky operators win[2], over the next year, a site survey, three years’ worth of services, three years’ worth of line cleaning and other additional benefits.

HEINEKEN SmartDispense is an award winning, industry-leading and sustainable business solution, connecting dispense technology with service and the insights that an operator needs to improve drinks quality, reduce waste and save time. Now more than ever, it’s crucial to provide customers with an unbeatable experience and great service and SmartDispense ensures a fresh, cold, perfectly poured pint, every time.

SmartDispenseTM has revolutionised the way draught beer and cider is dispensed and served in pubs and bars. By extending line cleaning intervals to six or even twelve-weekly cycles (depending on SmartDispenseTM system type). Operators can reduce water, CO2, beer and cider wastage by at least 83.3%[3].

As all good operators know, serving consistent great quality pints requires a lot of time and work behind the scenes. Additionally, maintaining and chilling draught beer and cider can be expensive and a contributor to a pub’s carbon footprint. With consumers increasingly looking to align with a generational desire for sustainability, the pioneering SmartDispense system uses energy-saving innovation like, green cooling technology to chill beer and cider more efficiently to around zero °C, whilst saving operators on their utility bills.

Commenting on the giveaway, Richard Stephens, Head of Technical Services at HEINEKEN UK explains: “It has been an unprecedented past twelve months for the on trade, but the resiliency we have seen from operators has been phenomenal. As hospitality approaches full reopening we thought there was no better time for operators to consider how they can be more sustainable with their draught system. With over 90% of on trade beer and cider sales coming from draught[4], your dispense system is the beating heart of your bar, so ensuring you have the latest and very best dispense system in place will give you that peace of mind. That’s why we wanted to give operators the chance to win one of 12 SmartDispense systems for their outlet.

As a winner you can expect to benefit from the following:

A free site survey of your outlet by HEINEKEN SmartDispense technicians, to determine the right dispense system and brands for you. Three years of services include a regular 24-point professional line cleaning service which delivers consistently great quality pints for your customers whilst reducing the environmental impact of water and gas waste. The service also saves you time and the cost of cleaning materials – For the average 10-tap pub, this equates to about 1,500 pints of beer and cider, over 10,000 pints of water and over 156 line cleaning hours saved per year[5]. Access to the HEINEKEN Buying Club – a service providing access to leading tools, services and suppliers at discounted prices, including everything from utilities, waste disposal, catering equipment and marketing tools. This is worth on average £5,000 of savings per outlet, per year[6]. Free access to the Hello BEER app, a staff training programme covering everything from perfect pour training to cellar management – ensuring staff can deliver an excellent customer experience, every time. Inclusion within HEINEKEN’s Green Pint campaign, a consumer awareness campaign to help you tell your customers about your SmartDispense system and more sustainable pint offering. Green Pint outlets will be featured on our pub finder map and consumers will be directed to their nearest venue. You can also raise awareness of your Green Pint status with our FREE window stickers and downloadable social media assets.

For the chance to win one of 12 SmartDispense systems, operators simply need to complete a short form in the link below to be entered into a monthly draw for the next 12 months. https://smartdispense.heineken.co.uk/win-smart/. Terms and conditions apply.