Herts Pubs Company Appoints New Executive Chef, Joe Walker

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Hertfordshire-based hospitality group, Herts Pubs Company, has appointed Joe Walker as the group’s Executive Chef, leading the kitchen team at The Cock in Hitchin, along with supporting the gastropub group on its future expansion.

Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, honed over 14 years within the industry, Joe has previously held leadership positions within established kitchens including Hermitage Road in Hitchin and The Dial House in Reepham, along with leading the brigade at the fine-dining, two AA Rosette Wernher Restaurant at Luton Hoo Hotel.

In 2020, Joe went onto become the Head of Food Operations at Simmer Eats, joining from its inception from a small kitchen in Hitchin to seeing it become Europe’s fastest growing food business by 2025.

In his new role at Herts Pubs Company, Joe will be responsible for the development and execution of the pub menus, delivering exceptional dining experiences with an unwavering commitment to excellence and championing local British ingredients. Embracing the group’s ethos of ‘People, Purpose and Passion’, Joe will also oversee the training and development for the front-and-back of house teams, working collectively with them to deliver a consistent and high-quality experience for diners.

Joe Walker comments: “I am thrilled to take on this new challenge and to be part of the dynamic team at Herts Pubs Company. As a Hitchin local, I have been avidly following the pub team at The Cock since its opening and am excited to be working with the group as they continue to grow their portfolio.”

On Joe’s appointment, Adam Msetfi, Operations Director of Herts Pubs Company says: “We have had a fantastic first year with the opening of The Cock, and our team have been committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences accessible to all. With future expansion in the pipeline, Joe is joining us at a pivotal time, and we’re excited for him to lead our kitchen teams and support continued growth.”