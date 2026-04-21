Former Motorbike Stunt Rider Turned Publican Honoured With A Dedicated Service Award

Share Post Share Email

The publican of The New Inn in Selby, Steve Dyson, has been presented with a dedicated service award by Heineken owned Star Pubs in recognition of the contribution that he has made to The New Inn and the community.

Steve is celebrating more than 20 years’ service at the helm of this much-loved town centre local, the last independently operated pub in town. For the last 12 years, he has been operating The New Inn together with his partner, Alison and their daughters.

Steve came to the pub industry via a circuitous route. He started out racing bikes and was part of a travelling stunt show and even appeared on BBC 1’s Late Late Breakfast Show. From there he went on to run a motorbike shop, followed by a property development business.

Fate stepped in when a repossessed pub he bought in Barnby on Marsh failed to get planning permission for conversion into houses and a fall from a roof made him re-examine his career. He decided instead to run the pub himself and there followed a lifelong love affair with pubs.

Bitten by the bug, at one time he had 10 pubs. Today he has The New Inn in Selby and The New Inn in Barlby, a village pub that at the time was facing closure which his daughters persuaded him to take on 10 years ago. It played a key role helping the community during covid.

The initial impetus to take on The New Inn in Selby was because Steve wanted to socialise in town when not behind the bar himself, and couldn’t find his type of pub. He took on the lease of The New Inn and it has been busy ever since.

Today the Grade II listed pub retains its historic character and has been recognised by CAMRA as one of “Britain’s Real Heritable pubs”, places that have preserved their authentic interiors from a time when pubs were more of a social sanctuary, a living museum of British beer culture.

Says Steve: “I can’t imagine not running a pub. I have had very hard and very good times in the pub business. Selby has seen 12 pubs close since Covid with five closing since Christmas, so we’re doing something right. You can’t have a successful pub without great customers. It is thanks to all our regulars for their support over the years and thank you also to Alison and our daughters, without whose help The New Inn wouldn’t be what it is today. As for the future, I am here for the duration. I have no intention of retiring anytime soon. We’ll be continuing with our karaoke and disco for which we’re renowned.”

Says Rachel Greenley, Star Pubs’ Business Development Manager: “Steve has created the go-to pub in Selby. It’s somewhere where people of all ages come in to chat and socialise. Running pubs is evidently in Steve’s DNA and it would appear something he has passed down to his children and grandchildren, who also help out in the pub. Although it’s Steve’s dedicated service award, knowing Steve, I am sure it is one he wants to share with Alison and his wider family, and of course his many regulars.”