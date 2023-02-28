Hilton London Bankside Named Hotel of the Year at the 2023 Splendid Hospitality Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Hilton London Bankside, has been named ‘Hotel of the Year’ at the 2023 Splendid Hospitality Awards, hosted at the hotel on 27th February 2023. The hotel received the highly acclaimed award for its ongoing achievements and successes across all aspects of the business, including its sustained commitment to team members, the environment, local community and guest alike.

The award recognises Hilton London Bankside’s impressive performance throughout the year, including its continued commercial success despite facing the challenges of an unpredictable market. It also accredits the hotel’s incredible dedication to the health and wellbeing of its team members, as well as its continued efforts to support the local community. Hilton London Bankside champions its interaction and support for local schools, charities and societies, litter picking, and introducing greenery to the surrounding environment. The hotel has also taken strides towards a more sustainable future, recently becoming part of The Mayor of London’s business climate challenge, in which it pledges to reduce its energy consumption and accelerate its decarbonisation efforts across the building.

This latest accolade is an impressive addition to the Hilton Bankside’s ever-growing portfolio of awards, with a whole host of achievements including the 2022 Winner of the UK’s Luxury City Hotel Award, awarded by the World Luxury Hotel Awards, and winning Hotel of the Year at The Cateys 2020.

James B. Clarke, General Manager at the Hilton London Bankside, says: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the title of ‘Hotel of the Year’ at this year’s Splendid Hospitality Awards. Dedication, hard work and dynamic thinking has led us as a team to exceed expectations yet again. The team’s commitment to offering our guests an unforgettable experience, and to providing the highest quality of service is unrivalled, so it is brilliant to have this perseverance and devotion recognised.”