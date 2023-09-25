Historic Greene King Pub Reopens After Fire

Share Tweet Share Email

The Axe & Compasses in Arkesden, Essex has reopened after a devastating fire caused by an electrical fault burned the pub down more than a year and a half ago.

The pub was officially reopened by Greene King Pub Partners Managing Director Dan Robinson, alongside operators David and Emma Christou whose family have run the pub business for more than 30 years.

In total, more than £1.6 million has been invested to repair and reopen the Axe & Compasses back to its former glory.

The attention to detail with the re-build has been second to none, with key aspects such as the pub’s historic chimneys being removed and rebuilt brick by brick, and the discovery of the pubs original floor which has now been conserved and re-laid.

As part of the pub’s rebuild, modern technologies have been incorporated with the inclusion of a heat pump and a solar thermal system – uniting tradition and heritage with an eye on the future.

The considerable investment in the pub has also been an opportunity to enhance its exterior, including upgrading the outdoor trading space so customers can enjoy the pubs garden all year round.

Operated by the Christou family for over 30 years, originally by Themis Christou and in more recent years son David and daughter-in-law Emma Christou, the Axe & Compasses has long been known in the local area as an excellent pub with fresh food, great service and the community at its heart.