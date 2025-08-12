Historic Westminster Pub To Reopen After £950k Transformation

Share Post Share Email

The White Horse and Bower, a landmark London pub just minutes from Westminster Abbey and the Houses of Parliament, will reopen on September 10 following a stunning £950,000 refurbishment by independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame.

First opened in 1816, the pub has long been a favourite with locals and visitors alike. Now, after a three-month transformation, it is set to welcome guests once again, blending its rich heritage with a bold, modern vision.

At the heart of the redesign is a bespoke reclaimed oak bar, repositioned to create a more open, welcoming atmosphere at the front of the pub.

Outside, the pub’s original tiled façade is being carefully restored, complemented by new awning and a bespoke hand-painted swing sign featuring the pub’s eponymous white horse. New bi-folding timber windows, bench seating and planters will create a more open, indoor-outdoor feel.

In line with Shepherd Neame’s commitment to sustainability, the refurbishment will include energy-efficient fridges, smart cellar technology, LED lighting, and an all-electric kitchen.

The drinks list has been completely reimagined, with a strong focus on quality and locality, along with a selection of premium wines including several from Kent’s flourishing vineyards.

The White Horse and Bower will also host an exciting programme of events, including regular live music nights, designed to make it a go-to venue for both Westminster regulars and new visitors alike.

Operations Manager Ryan Torrie said:

“The White Horse and Bower is a fantastic pub in an incredible location. Our aim with this project is to preserve and celebrate its unique character while introducing a stylish, new experience. With a vibrant food and drink offer, live events, and beautiful surroundings, we’re confident it will become a local favourite once again. We can’t wait to open the doors and welcome everyone back.”