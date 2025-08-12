Coventry Community Pub Reopens Following Almost £380,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Hastings on 41 Clay Lane in Coventry reopened on Friday 1st August following an investment of almost £380,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The pub officially reopened at Friday 1st August and celebrated with an evening of live entertainment and a DJ set.

Stuart Forbes, Operator of The Hastings, said:

“It was fantastic to open our doors and welcome the community back to The Hastings. Feedback has been really positive already and I can’t wait to continue showing off everything the pub has to offer.

I’m absolutely thrilled to be at the helm of The Hastings – having grown up in the local area and spent the last 12-years working in the industry, it was an opportunity I couldn’t resist. I’d like to thank the team at Proper Pubs for believing in me and for all the support in bringing our vision for this brilliant community pub to life.”

Going forward, Stuart is also hoping to support several community initiatives and will start by fundraising to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the pub and collecting food to donate to the local foodbank. He is also hoping to support several local charities close to his heart such as Myton Hospice.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Stuart to The Hastings and it’s been great working on this project with him. I’m confident that his hands-on experience, combined with his knowledge and passion for the local community, will be the key to enabling him to create a thriving social hub where residents can come together.

On behalf of myself and the entire Proper Pubs team, I’d like to wish Stuart the very best of luck for the future and I look forward to seeing all that’s to come for The Hastings!”