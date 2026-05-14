Holiday Tax Bill Will Legislate For More Expensive Family Holidays

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The Government’s Holiday Tax Bill could add £100 to the cost of a family two-week holiday during a cost-of-living crisis UKHospitality has said.

The inclusion of a Holiday Tax Bill in the King’s Speech has confirmed a Government U-turn that will make UK staycations more expensive, despite Government commitments to the House of Commons that it would not introduce such a tax.

Recent polling has revealed how unpopular the holiday tax is with the public. More than twice as many people oppose the tax (56%), as those who support it (24%).

Voters have confirmed they would punish MPs at the ballot box, if they support the tax. Voters are nearly 10 times more likely to reject an MP who backs the holiday tax, than they are to support them.

UKHospitality has written to each MP to tell them how many votes they risk at the next election.

Independent research from Oxford Economics shows how economically damaging the tax would be. It represents a £1.6 billion tax increase for holidaymakers, would cost 33,000 jobs, reduce GDP by £2.2 billion, lose the Treasury £688 million and reduce tourism spending by £1.8 billion.

Allen Simpson, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “The Government has confirmed it will legislate to make family holidays more expensive during a cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s a shocking U-turn after it told both the House of Commons and UKHospitality that it would not implement a holiday tax.

“The facts are simple. A holiday tax will increase the cost of a staycation for Brits, it will hit lower income families hardest, it will lose the Treasury money and it will cost 33,000 jobs.

“A holiday tax is wildly unpopular, as well as economically destructive. Twice as many people oppose it, than support it, and voters are 10 times more likely to punish an MP who supports a holiday tax, than they are back them.

“This tax, on top of the UK’s 20% rate of VAT, will make us an outlier in Europe. The tax on a holiday in the UK will become double many of our major rivals, who enjoy a much lower rate of VAT.

“It is nonsensical for the Government to go ahead with such an unpopular measure. There is still time for the Government to think again and stop the holiday tax.”

Joss Croft OBE, CEO, UKinbound said “While we have not yet seen the detail of the legislation, UKinbound does not support further taxation on international visitors, who already contribute through one of Europe’s peak levels of VAT and some of the world’s highest visa and ETA fees and Air Passenger Duty.

“As these powers are taken forward, the devil will be in the detail, including ensuring any levy is simple to implement, creates no additional cost burden for businesses, and that revenues are clearly reinvested into the visitor economy.”