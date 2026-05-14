NTIA UK and International Nightlife Association Lead Cross-Territory Collaboration with Launch of Benidorm Nightlife and “Enjoy Nightlife Safely” Campaign

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The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA UK), alongside the International Nightlife Association (INA) and Spain Nightlife, has welcomed the official launch of the Benidorm Nightlife Association, marking a major step forward in cross-territory collaboration to support and protect British tourists abroad.

Unveiled in one of Europe’s most prominent tourism hotspots for UK visitors, the formation of the Benidorm Nightlife Association brings together leading local operators to create a unified platform for engagement with public authorities, law enforcement, and international industry bodies.

This milestone represents the starting point of a broader international strategy led by the International Nightlife Association, in collaboration with NTIA UK, to raise standards, improve safety, and influence best practice across key global destinations popular with UK travellers.

NTIA UK and INA representatives have been working directly on the ground in Benidorm with businesses and stakeholders, focusing on strengthening protections for UK tourists and aligning safety measures across borders.

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA UK and Vice President of the International Nightlife Association, said:

“The launch of the Benidorm Nightlife Association is a significant milestone for both the local sector and international collaboration.

Benidorm is one of the most important destinations for British tourists, and being here on the ground working with businesses allows us to directly support the protection of UK visitors while helping to strengthen standards across the sector.

This is the beginning of a wider rollout across Spain and beyond, where the UK nightlife sector, working alongside the International Nightlife Association, can help influence, support and protect nightlife destinations that are vital to UK travellers.”

Rosa Mestre, President of Benidorm Nightlife, added:

“This association has been created to bring together the main nightlife operators in Benidorm and to strengthen dialogue and collaboration with public administrations.

With the support of Spain Nightlife and the International Nightlife Association, we aim to continue improving the quality, safety, and reputation of Benidorm’s nightlife.”

Joaquim Boadas, President of the International Nightlife Association and Secretary General of Spain Nightlife, said:

“The creation of the Benidorm Nightlife Association allows the sector to work in a unified and coordinated way, strengthening its ability to collaborate with authorities and address current challenges.

Its integration within Spain Nightlife and the International Nightlife Association will provide access to key tools and international representation, reinforcing Benidorm’s position as a leading global nightlife destination.”

Alongside the launch, the international safety campaign “Enjoy Nightlife Safely” was officially presented. The campaign, promoted by Benidorm Nightlife, Spain Nightlife, and the International Nightlife Association, in collaboration with NTIA UK, is specifically aimed at British tourists.

Importantly, the campaign reflects the UK’s continued leadership in nightlife safety innovation, incorporating established initiatives such as “Ask for Angela”, “Ask for Clive”, and the Night Safe Spaces Accreditation. These programmes are designed to support vulnerable individuals, provide discreet access to assistance, and ensure venues meet enhanced welfare and safety standards through trained staff and clearly identifiable safe spaces.

These measures are being shared as part of a wider knowledge exchange between the UK and Spain, helping to embed consistent, high-level safety standards across international destinations frequented by British tourists.

This campaign will be rolled out across Benidorm and extended into the UK, forming part of a wider international programme designed to improve safety awareness and customer experience across key tourism destinations.