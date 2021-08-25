Horseshoe Inn Earns Place Among Top 10% Of Restaurants Worldwide

Share Tweet Share Email

Horseshoe Inn’s Great Reviews win TripAdvisor’s 2021 Travellers Choice Award

The Horseshoe Inn, a community pub in the heart of Hunmanby, North Yorkshire has been recognized as a‌‌ 2021 Travellers’ Choice award winner for consistently delivering fantastic experiences to its visitors, placing it in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide. The pub is owned by leading UK community pub group Admiral Taverns, and run by passionate licensees, Dave Wells and Holly Shaw.

This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to people around the globe, having earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, licensee duo, Dave and his daughter Holly stood out by continuously delivering great service and experience to their guests, providing delicious food and drinks to their customers.

Located in the beautiful Hunmanby, the traditional community pub offers a range of locally sourced food, including Steak, Gammon, homemade steak pie, lasagne, cod, and scampi. The kitchen is run by experienced chef, Marie Granger who has been at the pub for three years.

Dave Wells, Licensee at the Horseshoe Inn, commented: “It’s an honour to receive this award, being recognised as one of the top restaurants worldwide. We take great pride in offering the best food around, and I’m so grateful for the reaction from all our customers. As hard as the past year has been, our community has always been supportive of the pub.”

Dave takes great pride in providing the best service around, and from visiting its TripAdvisor page, you will see the list of amazing reviews, with over 100 “excellent” reviews. The most recent describing their visit as “amazed at the friendly atmosphere and the level of care & attention given to their customers by the staff. The food was beautiful and very plentiful. I would definitely recommend this pub/eatery and will be going again”.

Craig Kennedy, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns commented: “It’s fantastic to see Dave and Holly’s hard work throughout the past year being rewarded with this excellent achievement. The pub itself not only hosts a spectacular beer garden, with amazing flowers at the front, but has the food to match the beauty of the pub. I would recommend everyone to visit and try the food for themselves.”

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. “Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards, I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”