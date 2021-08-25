The Access Group Acquires Omnifi To Increase Value Of Integrated Technology Solutions For Hospitality And Leisure Operators

Share Tweet Share Email

The Access Group has strengthened its ongoing commitment to customer success with the acquisition of Omnifi and its Orderbee Mobile Order and Pay technology, which will be incorporated into its Hospitality division. This is Access Hospitality’s fourth major acquisition in the last four months, having previously completed the acquisitions of Acteol CRM, CPL Learning and Trail.

As a market leading technology provider, Access Hospitality continues to recognise the value that Order and Pay capability offers multiple operators. Access customers report that a tightly integrated order and pay, reservation and till system are even more relevant in the current climate when recruiting employees is especially challenging in the industry.

Adding Orderbee to the Access hospitality software suite will enable customers to order in seconds after they arrive, maximising operators’ profits, helping to drive efficiencies and reduce administration time as they re-establish their business at this critical time of trading. The ability to connect this to CRM for promotions and loyalty without the need for an App is game changing.

Henry Seddon, managing director of Access Hospitality commented, “Over the last year we have seen the full impact that digital technology can have on hospitality businesses, as they needed to react quickly to change and run as effectively and efficiently as possible. Omnifi provides best of breed Mobile Order and Pay technology, which has been an essential part of this transformation, and enables a hospitality or leisure operator of any size, to deploy rapidly and at scale. Integration of Orderbee Mobile Order and Pay technology into the existing range of Access Hospitality Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions strengthens the end-to-end technology that we offer the hospitality sector. It’s about supporting operators to maximise their opportunities now there has been such a shift in consumer behaviour towards order and pay.

“Access Hospitality is passionate about developing software that gives customers the freedom to focus on delivering great guest experiences” added Seddon. “We pride ourselves on a track record of investing in the companies we acquire to improve customer success and product development in order to provide excellent service and solutions to support their future ambitions. We are excited by the additional opportunities that integrating Orderbee Mobile Order and Pay technology with our existing solutions including EPoS, CRM, reservations and ticketing, all powered by Access Workspace, will provide for our customers.”

Simon Liss, Managing Director and Nick Holroyd-Doveton, Managing Partner of Omnifi will join Access Hospitality to ensure the successful transition of the business and will continue to manage the next phase of Omnifi’s growth, with Nick continuing to manage and lead the development of the Orderbee product.

Nick Holroyd-Doveton said “Access’ decision to acquire Omnifi is a reflection of the success of the Orderbee product that has helped us become the UK’s leading provider of enterprise level Order and Pay software to both the hospitality and leisure sectors.

“Combining with Access will allow us to significantly invest in our people, processes and products. We have agreed ambitious plans for Orderbee with Access and together we will continue to develop the product and drive the feature roadmap forward in collaboration with our customers and all our integration partners.”

Seddon concluded, ”Access Hospitality has a customer-first mentality and Omnifi customers will benefit from the ongoing investment in our services and access to a wider range of integrated business technology. Many of our existing Access Hospitality customers approached us about Order and Pay and highlighted that Orderbee was an excellent solution. The more we investigated it the more excited we got about what this could do for our customers, and we believe the value of incorporating Orderbee into our suite of solutions will be second to none.”