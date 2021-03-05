Hospitality Action Launches ‘To Hell And Back’ Fundraising Challenge

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality Action has launched the ‘To Hell and Back’ challenge to help raise money for vulnerable hospitality workers.

Hospitality Action is asking people to run, cycle or walk as many miles as they can between 10-18 June 2021.

In total participants are aiming to cover 30,693 miles to virtually visit four actual hells on earth: towns called Hell in California, Michigan and Norway; and Hell Creek in Montana.

Hospitality Action was launched in 1837 and it aims to offer financial, physical or psychological support services to help people from hospitality get back on their feet.

Participants are also encouraged to post snaps of their route and their endeavours to share across social media tagging friends using #HellandBack, @hospaction.

To find out more, visit: https://umbali.org/challenge/30-000-miles-to-hell-and-back.