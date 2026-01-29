Hospitality and Leisure Operators Encouraged To Cut Costs and Boost Sustainability with Solar PV

Share Post Share Email

Green energy experts have launched a new guide to show how solar PV can support resilience and guest expectations

With energy costs climbing and guests expecting more sustainable choices, UK hospitality and leisure businesses are being urged to invest in solar PV to protect margins and reputations.

This is according to a new guide from nationwide renewable energy installers, Geo Green Power, which sets out how pubs, restaurants, hotels and leisure centres can use solar PV to reduce overheads, stabilise costs and meet the demands of increasingly environmentally conscious guests.

In its research for the new guide, ‘Powering Good Times’, the firm has uncovered how around two-thirds of UK diners now consider a venue’s ethical and environmental credentials when deciding where to eat. In addition to this, further research found that sustainable travel is now considered to be important to as many as four out of five travellers. At the same time, operators are facing high and unpredictable energy bills, with kitchens, pools, refrigeration and ventilation driving continuous demand.

Against this backdrop, the guide is aiming to help hospitality and leisure businesses understand the commercial, operational and reputational benefits of solar PV and take practical, informed steps towards reducing costs, strengthening resilience and delivering visible sustainability improvements.

The guide also explores real-world examples of businesses already benefitting from solar PV, including Mitchells & Butlers, one of the UK’s largest pub and restaurant groups.

Working with Geo Green Power, the company has installed solar PV across multiple sites. The installations generate over 470,000kWh of renewable electricity each year, saving more than 100 tonnes of carbon annually and reducing reliance on the grid, while providing customers with a visible signal of the company’s sustainability commitment.

Kat Auckland, Communications Director at Geo Green Power, said: “In hospitality and leisure, the energy meter never really stops. Solar PV gives operators a way to take control, stabilise costs and show guests the sustainability story they increasingly want to see.”

‘Powering Good Times’ also outlines funding options, ranging from self-funded systems with payback in four years to Power Purchase Agreements that require no upfront capital.

The guide is now available for download at:

www.geogreenpower.com/solar-guide-for-commercial-sectors/