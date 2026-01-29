Class Of 2025 Graduate From Barchester’s Chef Academy

Share Post Share Email

A total of 57 talented chefs from the class of 2025 have reached a major milestone, as they celebrate graduating from the Barchester Chef Academy. The year-long Academy helps Barchester chefs sharpen their existing skills and develop new ones, under the expert guidance of Barchester’s Hospitality Commissioning and Academy Manager, Mervyn Knights.

The Academy was established four years ago by Knights, with the aim of supporting chefs at every stage of their career, from Kitchen Assistant to Head Chef, by creating opportunities to develop skill sets and progress.

Knights joined Barchester 24 years ago, beginning his career as a Kitchen Assistant and working his way up through the ranks to head chef, later transitioning into a companywide role overseeing hospitality training across the whole of Barchester.

Along with the rest of the hospitality team, it is Mervyn’s job to ensure that the food being produced in all of Barchester’s 268 care homes and private hospitals for all 13,800 residents and patients meets Barchester’s very high standards in terms of quality, taste, nutrition and presentation, and that dishes are being prepared to the exact requirements of individual residents.

The Academy covers a range of modules including cooking for residents living with dementia, budgeting, balancing flavours, minimising wastage, presentation skills and so much more. The 57 chefs who completed this year’s course had the chance to perfect new techniques and recipes, share hints and tips, to network and make new contacts and to expand their skill set. Back in their divisions, these chefs will help to train the hospitality teams in their sister homes.

Reflecting on the Academy, Mervyn Knights commented: “I am so proud of all 57 talented chefs. It was wonderful to see them not only learning from their trainers but also from one another. Witnessing the growth and confidence of each chef from their first day at the academy to the graduation has been an absolute joy. I’m looking forward to the Chef Academy 2026, as it continues to grow from strength to strength.”

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, added: “The Chef Academy is an excellent programme, each year I have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of impressive dishes created by our talented chefs and I am always blown away by the exceptional presentation and quality of food served. It’s inspiring to see the many elements the Academy incorporates, not only culinary skills but also building a deeper understanding of menus, budgeting and cost management. I am so proud of the chefs that took part in the Chef Academy 2025 and the remarkable progress they have made.”