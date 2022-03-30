Hospitality Businesses Urged to Make the Most of Extended Licensing Hours Over the Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Share Tweet Share Email

The Government has confirmed licenced premises will be able to extend their opening hours to 1am on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings of the special bank holiday weekend (2nd to 5th June).

Industry body, UKHospitality, has applauded the temporary change in licensing rules for England and Wales. The measures, for which UKH had campaigned strongly, will allow people to come together for longer in hospitality venues to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in their community and aid the recovery of the beleaguered sector.

Having missed out on two years of full and unrestricted trading over dates such as Christmas, Mother’s Day and Easter, this summer’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark 70 years of the Queen’s reign, represents an opportunity for hospitality businesses across the UK looking to boost the recovery.

UKHospitality CEO, Kate Nicholls, said:

“We welcome that the Government has seen the importance of extending licensing hours for an occasion as momentous as the Platinum Jubilee Weekend, when pubs and bars are likely to be a focus of community celebrations.

“The boost to business will be very welcome for operators facing soaring costs and plummeting consumer confidence. With the higher 20% rate of VAT also set to return for the sector in April, businesses will need to capitalise on every opportunity to drive revenue if they are to have any hope of recovery post-pandemic.”

The trade body is also calling for the relaxation of pavement licences to be made permanent in order to aid businesses in the industry. Responding to a recent Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) call earlier this month for views on pavement licences, UKHospitality said the temporary scheme should become permanent, pointing to their success in helping businesses survive. The move would be a ‘low-cost, low admin’ helping hand for the sector, it said.